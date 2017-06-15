Mercy Not Sacrifice | Resolutions don’t erase white supremacy

Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/06/14/resolutions-dont-erase-white-supremacy/



It’s a measure of how morally depraved the church has become that a Southern Baptist Convention resolution condemning overt racism and fascism is considered a major victory. The “alt-right” presents conservative evangelicalism with an easy target, but white supremacy is a lot bigger than the alt-right and pretending that it has been addressed by condemning [Read More…]