Musings of a Naked Alien | Red Shirt Day

Luke: When the day of pentecost arrived, they came together and spontaneously combusted. A raging fire-tornado filled the room. They ran outside and all spoke at the same time in every language of the world. Cacophony. Chaos. Observers blamed it on bad dope.





John: Evening settled. “Peace be with you.” Hands shaken, held, kissed. “Peace be with you.” A soft, warm, caressing breath. “Receive the Holy Spirit.”





Luke’s Pentecost is a violent affair; John’s is a loving one. Many people wear red on Pentecost. I can not help but think of Star Trek when I wear a red shirt.





Luke is STOS.





John is STNG.









In Star Trek the Original Series, you knew the red-shirt would die – the story’s sacrificial goat; while in Star Trek the Next Generation, the leaders wore red. As servant leaders, our Pentecost must embrace both the self-sacrifice and the inspiration. We must boldly go. “As the Father sent me, so I send you.”



