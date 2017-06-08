Musings of a Naked Alien | Reality Perceived As Such?

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/reality-perceived-as-such.html







Is the light dappled by shadow

Or

Is the shade dappled with light?

Sunlight filtered through a canopy of leaves.





Is my cup half full

Or

Is my cup half empty?

Abundance filtered by my perception of plenty.





Am I a broken vessel that can’t hold water

Or

Am I a broken vessel that allows light out?

Meaning shaped and interpreted by intent.





Do I approach the world half-assed

Or

Do I approach the world full-moon?

Striving for participatory apartness.









Tiwago

(photography by tiwago)