Musings of a Naked Alien | Reality Perceived As Such?

Is the light dappled by shadow 
Or
Is the shade dappled with light?
Sunlight filtered through a canopy of leaves.

Is my cup half full
Or
Is my cup half empty?
Abundance filtered by my perception of plenty.

Am I a broken vessel that can’t hold water
Or
Am I a broken vessel that allows light out?
Meaning shaped and interpreted by intent.

Do I approach the world half-assed
Or
Do I approach the world full-moon?
Striving for participatory apartness.


Tiwago

(photography by tiwago)

