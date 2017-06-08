Musings of a Naked Alien | Reality Perceived As Such?

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/reality-perceived-as-such.html
Is the light dappled by shadow
Or
Is the shade dappled with light?
Sunlight filtered through a canopy of leaves.
Is my cup half full
Or
Is my cup half empty?
Abundance filtered by my perception of plenty.
Am I a broken vessel that can’t hold water
Or
Am I a broken vessel that allows light out?
Meaning shaped and interpreted by intent.
Do I approach the world half-assed
Or
Do I approach the world full-moon?
Striving for participatory apartness.
Tiwago
(photography by tiwago)
