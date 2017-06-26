This Day With God | Reach New Heights

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/06/26/reach-new-heights/



As written in Exodus 23:1-19, God is seeking to develop in His people a quality of life that is fair and just for all. Mentioned is the need for a day of rest and a time to recharge. A growing faith will not go up and down like the stock market. Instead, faith will continue to grow over a lifetime and continue to free us up to reach new heights.

Another thought brought out in today’s passage is that we should depend on God’s power rather than on our own ability. This requires setting aside a time of renewal, celebration and praise. Just as instructions were given to the Israelites for annual feasts, we should also set aside time for celebration and praise. Some ways to praise God are through our actions, our music, and through prayer.

This day with You Lord, help us to reach new heights. To face challenges head on by having faith that everything will work out with You by our side. Help us to use the skills You have given each of us, help us to be happy with who You made us to be, and let us depend on You to provide the power. Amen.