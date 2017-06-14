This Day With God | Questions for Reflection for Study of Exodus 21-24

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/06/14/questions-for-reflection-for-study-of-exodus-21-24/



The excursion through the book of Galatians came to a conclusion last week. Now the journey continues in the book of Exodus. During the writing of Exodus, Abraham’s descendants were exiles in Egypt and Moses records their deliverance as a nation.

Moses faced doubts because he didn’t feel qualified and continued to give excuses for not wanting to do God’s work. We all have doubts but we must believe that God will provide and our job is to carry out His instructions. Things can be frustrating but the thing to do is be patient and keep going. Remember God is working the plan. Go to Him for assurance and support when you’re pressured with problems or criticisms.

Unlike Moses who knew his limits and was humble, Pharaoh would not take to heart the greatness of God. His stubbornness resulted in Egypt being cursed with plagues. The lesson for us is to open our hearts and minds so that we listen to God. We should not be like Pharaoh who would not listen to his own advisors much less God. Even when Pharaoh started to come around to accepting God’s great power, he returned to his deceitful ways and went back on his word.

God led His people through a tough situation as they were trapped between the Egyptian army and the Red Sea but then the sea was parted allowing them to escape. The lesson for us is that we can be optimistic even in tough situations because that’s when God work’s His miracles. He can clear a path to a brighter future. Pay attention to the lessons you can learn, listen carefully, and do what is right and your hopes and dreams will come true.

The mission of this blog is to do just that by bringing out ways to apply God’s Word in our life at work, at home, and within our neighborhoods. The questions for reflection for the study of Exodus 21-24 below will help bring out some thoughts and ideas over the next two weeks.

The reading plan below will be used as I share over the next few posts. It’s important to have a plan. I’m thankful that Jesus is God’s plan for us and by accepting Him as Savior; we have taken the steps necessary to make this day with Him amazing! At this link: God’s Plan for Us is a post about accepting God’s plan or reaffirming our “YES” for Christ.

Exodus 21

What is the situation in which these laws are given? How have the Israelites gotten here? What is to be the attitude toward the person and possessions of others? How does knowing God make a difference in your relationships with others?

Exodus 22:1-15

What penalty is laid out for deliberate theft? How does the penalty for being negligent in careless acts differ? Do you have a concern for others that extends to their possessions?

Exodus 22:16-31

How does the attitude toward those in need illustrate the mercy and compassion of God? How do the things you give to God relate to your priorities? How can you put God first in the future?

Exodus 23:1-19

What quality of life is God seeking to develop in His people here? What needs do the commands of verses 10-13 meet? What changes can you make so that a day of rest is a time of renewal instead of frantic activity for you and others? When and how do you express gratitude to God?

Exodus 23:20-33

What are the provisional conditions and promises God makes? What are the areas in which God will bless Israel if they serve Him? Are these blessing available to us today and how can we receive them?

Exodus 24

How do the people respond when Moses relays God’s message to them? How and where is the Mosaic Covenant ratified? What areas of your life need to be brought into obedience to God today to have deepened knowledge of God?

Image Source

Feel free to respond with a short note or a comment about any of the questions above. Also, I welcome any other thoughts or ideas, favorite inspirational videos, photos, or favorite Bible verses. Just add them to the comments or to a Facebook page I’ve set up at this link: This Day With God.

Resources and Supplementary Helps Used in Posts

Adeney, Carol. This Morning with God: A Daily Study Guide to the Entire Bible. Downers Grove, IL: InterVarsity, 1978. Print.

“Sermons.” Sermons | FUMC Waco. N.p., n.d. Web. 19 Feb. 2017. <http://fumcwaco.org/resources/sermons/>.

“Bible.” The Bible – The Word of God – ChristNotes. N.p., n.d. Web. 19 Feb. 2017. <http://www.christianity.com/bible/>.

Nicholes, Lou. “Recent Commentaries.” Family-Times.net – Devotional Commentary Index. N.p., n.d. Web. <http://www.family-times.net/commentary/>.

“BibleGateway.” BibleGateway.com: A Searchable Online Bible in over 150 Versions and 50 Languages. N.p., n.d. Web. <https://www.biblegateway.com/>.