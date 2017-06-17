the MethoBlog

This Day With God | Purpose for this Moment

This day with God, believe He has placed you in your present circumstances for a reason. Be a leader within your family and those you see the most so they glorify God because of you. Have a wonderful Father’s Day!

Step Ahead

God has a purpose
In those He has chosen
And warmed the heart
So the soul is not frozen.

Receiving instructions
Toward the Way,
Equipped to lead others
And be a mainstay.

In all circumstances,
God has placed you
Where you currently are
To be the glue.

Holding together
A society in need
And giving Him glory
By planting more seeds.

Putting things in order;
Getting things done;
Given a great purpose;
Instructed by the ONE.

By Mark Shields – © 06-15-2017
