This Day With God | Purpose for this Moment

This day with God, believe He has placed you in your present circumstances for a reason. Be a leader within your family and those you see the most so they glorify God because of you. Have a wonderful Father’s Day!
God has a purpose
In those He has chosen
And warmed the heart
So the soul is not frozen.
Receiving instructions
Toward the Way,
Equipped to lead others
And be a mainstay.
In all circumstances,
God has placed you
Where you currently are
To be the glue.
Holding together
A society in need
And giving Him glory
By planting more seeds.
Putting things in order;
Getting things done;
Given a great purpose;
Instructed by the ONE.
By Mark Shields – © 06-15-2017
