Original Posting At http://formandpower.blogspot.com/2017/06/pentecost-2017.html



The Iron of the Holy Spirit

Smoothed out,

all the pitches and pits,

of which

I was unaware.

Prayed into a place where

it is possible to

imagine

a kinder self.

One not putting

herself in a twist

of exponential accomplishment.

I am impressed,

attentive,

trusting