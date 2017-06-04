Nikos | Pastoral Prayer (June 4/Pentecost) – Athens First UMC

Original Posting At http://pastorrobert-nikos.blogspot.com/2017/06/pastoral-prayer-june-4pentecost-athens.html
[We celebrated Pentecost Sunday, a day when God poured out the Holy Spirit upon the church, and a day that concludes the Great Fifty Days of the Easter season. Even though the Easter Season on our church calendar has ended, the good news of our faith is that we are an Easter people everyday of the year and every Sunday is like a “little Easter.” The red paraments on the altar, pulpit, and lectern on this Sunday remind us of the fire of God’s Spirit that empowers the church share the good news of the Risen Christ in all that we say and do. Happy Pentecost!]
Leave a Reply