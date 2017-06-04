Nikos | Pastoral Prayer (June 4/Pentecost) – Athens First UMC

Original Posting At http://pastorrobert-nikos.blogspot.com/2017/06/pastoral-prayer-june-4pentecost-athens.html





[We celebrated Pentecost Sunday, a day when God poured out the Holy Spirit upon the church, and a day that concludes the Great Fifty Days of the Easter season. Even though the Easter Season on our church calendar has ended, the good news of our faith is that we are an Easter people everyday of the year and every Sunday is like a “little Easter.” The red paraments on the altar, pulpit, and lectern on this Sunday remind us of the fire of God’s Spirit that empowers the church share the good news of the Risen Christ in all that we say and do. Happy Pentecost!]





God of Easter and the empty tomb, thank you for the pouring out of your Holy Spirit upon your church and upon each and every one of us.

Thank you for the fire of your Spirit that opens our eyes to the fires of injustice that are all around us.

We also thank you for the fire of your Spirit that always reminds us of the good news of our faith because of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. May the fire of your spirit continue to fill our hearts with joy.

And we thank you for the fire of your Spirit that prompts us to make a difference in our community and world, like the students from St. Joseph’s University who traveled from Philadelphia to stay at our church this past week to work with Habitat for Humanity. Thank you for blessing our community through them.

We pray that the fire of your Holy Spirit will be ablaze during our West Ohio Annual Conference this week. Bless Bishop Gregory Palmer as he presides at these meetings and bless the laity and clergy of the many churches of our conference as we gather to renew our connection and be renewed by your Spirit. Perhaps it is no coincidence that our conference this year begins on Pentecost Sunday!

On this Holy Communion Sunday, may the receiving of the bread and the cup lead us to live out our faith through the power of your Holy Spirit. Remind us that it only takes a spark to get a fire going.

For those who are grieving the loss of a loved one, may the fire of your Spirit warm their hearts. For those who are facing medical tests or struggling with addictions, or are feeling weak, may the fire of your Spirit warm their hearts. For those who are in need of physical, emotional, relational, or spiritual healing in their lives, may the fire of your Spirit warm their hearts. For those who are feeling lonely or discouraged, may the fire of your Spirit warm their hearts. For a world grieving at yet another terrorist attack, may the fire of your Spirit warm our hearts