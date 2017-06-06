Sandpiper's Thoughts | Offering the Grace of Forgiveness

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/06/offering-grace-of-forgiveness.html



Yesterday, I wrote about the grace of gifts. I started with the question of whether God’s forgiveness is dependent upon how we act – our repentance, our sorrow at the sin we have committed. I believe it is not – forgiveness is offered, no matter what we do.





So why is it, then, that we make our forgiveness of other people dependent upon their repentance? We stubbornly wait for an apology before offering forgiveness. That’s not grace.





Sometimes, we preface our forgiveness with words like, “you couldn’t help it – I forgive you.” If the person couldn’t help it, they don’t need forgiveness, do they?





Sometimes, we say we forgive, and yet we do not – we keep coming back to the sin, holding it forth like it was a rare jewel that we can’t let go of, lest we become powerless.





Sometimes, we never offer forgiveness for fear of being hurt again.



