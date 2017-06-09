News and notes from AMD, 6/9/17

Disability materials from DMC, DHM, and AMD to share at your Annual Conference:

https://www.umdisability.org/conference/

Room at the table: Celebrating people of all abilities

(DMC community event, August 13)

https://www.facebook.com/DisAbilityMinistriesUMC/

NAMI campaign for mental health coverage:

https://nami.quorum.us/campaign/4184/?platform=hootsuite

As we approach annual conference season, a reminder about the amendment to Article 4:

http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/umc-article-4-amendment.html

Updated information: 4th Global Missions Conference of the Deaf

https://www.umcd.org/newsnat/1708.html

Spirituality and recovery:

https://qz.com/606564/psychologists-have-found-that-a-spiritual-outlook-makes-humans-universally-more-resilient-to-trauma/ (the underlying study is at http://psycnet.apa.org/index.cfm)

WHO resolution on hearing loss

https://www.hearinglikeme.com/who-adopts-resolution-on-prevention-of-hearing-loss/

AMD letter to Commission on a Way Forward

https://www.umdisabledministers.org/resource/17forward.html

Advance information: UMCD-UMCDHM-ECD-ELDA meeting in July 2018

https://www.umdisability.org/180722.pdf

