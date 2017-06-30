UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 6/30/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/06/news-and-notes-from-amd-63017.html
Disabled people are not an inconvenience
http://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/a10205286/disability-lorde/
Things Deaf people live with:
http://www.ranker.com/list/things-deaf-people-have-to-deal-with/nathan-gibson
GBCS on health care:
https://www.facebook.com/gbcsumc/photos/a.109517104539.115362.22037974539/10155475282959540/?type=3&theater
and
https://www.umcjustice.org/news-and-stories/our-son-david-and-the-importance-of-medicaid-470
Bishop Palmer on Medicaid:
http://www.cleveland.com/opinion/index.ssf/2017/06/medicaid_is_part_of_a_sacred_p.html
Mercy and justice (and disability):
https://largertable.com/2017/06/21/mercy-and-justice/
Disability materials from DMC, DHM, and AMD to share at your Annual Conference:
https://www.umdisability.org/conference/
Room at the table: Celebrating people of all abilities
(DMC community event, August 13)
https://www.facebook.com/DisAbilityMinistriesUMC/
As we approach annual conference season, a reminder about the amendment to Article 4:
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/umc-article-4-amendment.html
Updated information: 4th Global Missions Conference of the Deaf
https://www.umcd.org/newsnat/1708.html
—
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.
Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook.
Leave a Reply