UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 6/23/17

Disability materials from DMC, DHM, and AMD to share at your Annual Conference:
https://www.umdisability.org/conference/

Room at the table: Celebrating people of all abilities
(DMC community event, August 13)
https://www.facebook.com/DisAbilityMinistriesUMC/

As we approach annual conference season, a reminder about the amendment to Article 4:
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/umc-article-4-amendment.html

Updated information: 4th Global Missions Conference of the Deaf
https://www.umcd.org/newsnat/1708.html

Inclusion story from one synagogue:
http://urj.org/blog/2017/06/13/how-my-synagogue-has-prioritized-disabilities-inclusion-and-yours-can-too

Report on CRPD at UN:
https://www.disabled-world.com/news/crpd-sdg.php

Not Dead Yet: problems with assisted suicide bills
http://notdeadyet.org/2017/06/delaware-ndys-daniese-mcmullin-powell-testimony-against-assisted-suicide-bill.html

Black mental health literacy and pastors
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/why-black-mental-health-literacy-matters_us_5939b099e4b014ae8c69decf

“Inspiration porn” is a problem. Being inspiring is different. Distinguishing the two can be a challenge: http://www.freewheelintravel.org/if-im-your-inspiration-thank-you-very-much/

New Mobility reports on budget cuts
http://www.newmobility.com/2017/05/trump-budget-proposal-slashes-disability-services/

Indiana AC disability advocacy at Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/INUMCDisabilityAdvocacy/

Brief Guide: Ministry with Hard of Hearing and Late Deafened people
https://www.umdeaf.org/resource/cong.html

June newsletter from Deaf and Hard of Hearing ministries:
https://www.umdeaf.org/news/

UMAMD logo with the UM Cross and Flame and several disability symbols
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

