the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 6/2/17

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/06/news-and-notes-from-amd-6217.html


Disability materials from DMC, DHM, and AMD to share at your Annual Conference:
https://www.umdisability.org/conference/

The most marginalized minority
http://www.desiringgod.org/articles/the-most-marginalized-minority

NYT disability: Sign Language
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/26/well/family/my-deaf-son-fought-speech-sign-language-let-him-bloom.html

Is your church going to replace Medicaid?
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/05/25/church-going-replace-medicaid/

A creative approach
https://www.minnpost.com/community-voices/2017/05/trump-tries-cut-disability-benefits-different-way-think-about-people-who-re

A place to call home by AMD member Chris Wylie
http://www.disabledparenting.com/place-call-home/

ERC responds to 60 Minutes on ADA lawsuits
https://equalrightscenter.org/response-drive-lawsuits/

Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

UMAMD logo with the UM Cross and Flame and several disability symbols
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service