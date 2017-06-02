UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 6/2/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/06/news-and-notes-from-amd-6217.html
Disability materials from DMC, DHM, and AMD to share at your Annual Conference:
https://www.umdisability.org/conference/
The most marginalized minority
http://www.desiringgod.org/articles/the-most-marginalized-minority
NYT disability: Sign Language
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/26/well/family/my-deaf-son-fought-speech-sign-language-let-him-bloom.html
Is your church going to replace Medicaid?
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/05/25/church-going-replace-medicaid/
A creative approach
https://www.minnpost.com/community-voices/2017/05/trump-tries-cut-disability-benefits-different-way-think-about-people-who-re
A place to call home by AMD member Chris Wylie
http://www.disabledparenting.com/place-call-home/
ERC responds to 60 Minutes on ADA lawsuits
https://equalrightscenter.org/response-drive-lawsuits/
