UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 6/16/17

Disability materials from DMC, DHM, and AMD to share at your Annual Conference:
https://www.umdisability.org/conference/
Room at the table: Celebrating people of all abilities
(DMC community event, August 13)
https://www.facebook.com/DisAbilityMinistriesUMC/
As we approach annual conference season, a reminder about the amendment to Article 4:
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/umc-article-4-amendment.html
Updated information: 4th Global Missions Conference of the Deaf
https://www.umcd.org/newsnat/1708.html
Advance information: UMCD-UMCDHM-ECD-ELDA meeting in July 2018
https://www.umdisability.org/180722.pdf
Disability benefits and history
https://stephenkuusisto.com/2017/06/03/the-washington-posts-distorted-view-of-rural-disability/
MHM spotlight
http://www.mentalhealthministries.net/spotlights/index.html
Robert Vore: Dear Pastors
https://www.robert-vore.com/blog/2016/2/17/dear-pastors
NYT Disability series
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/14/opinion/the-myth-of-disability-sob-stories.html
Ableism: real, pervasive, and subtle
https://thespinoff.co.nz/parenting/12-06-2017/ableism-is-everywhere-dont-leave-it-up-to-the-parents-of-children-with-disabilities-to-challenge-it/
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.
