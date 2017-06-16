the MethoBlog

UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 6/16/17

Disability materials from DMC, DHM, and AMD to share at your Annual Conference:
https://www.umdisability.org/conference/

Room at the table: Celebrating people of all abilities
(DMC community event, August 13)
https://www.facebook.com/DisAbilityMinistriesUMC/

As we approach annual conference season, a reminder about the amendment to Article 4:
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/umc-article-4-amendment.html

Updated information: 4th Global Missions Conference of the Deaf
https://www.umcd.org/newsnat/1708.html

Advance information: UMCD-UMCDHM-ECD-ELDA meeting in July 2018
https://www.umdisability.org/180722.pdf

Disability benefits and history
https://stephenkuusisto.com/2017/06/03/the-washington-posts-distorted-view-of-rural-disability/

MHM spotlight
http://www.mentalhealthministries.net/spotlights/index.html

Robert Vore: Dear Pastors
https://www.robert-vore.com/blog/2016/2/17/dear-pastors

NYT Disability series
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/14/opinion/the-myth-of-disability-sob-stories.html

Ableism: real, pervasive, and subtle
https://thespinoff.co.nz/parenting/12-06-2017/ableism-is-everywhere-dont-leave-it-up-to-the-parents-of-children-with-disabilities-to-challenge-it/

Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

UMAMD logo with the UM Cross and Flame and several disability symbols
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook.

