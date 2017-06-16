UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 6/16/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/06/news-and-notes-from-amd-61617.html



Disability materials from DMC, DHM, and AMD to share at your Annual Conference:

https://www.umdisability.org/conference/

Room at the table: Celebrating people of all abilities

(DMC community event, August 13)

https://www.facebook.com/DisAbilityMinistriesUMC/

As we approach annual conference season, a reminder about the amendment to Article 4:

http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/umc-article-4-amendment.html

Updated information: 4th Global Missions Conference of the Deaf

https://www.umcd.org/newsnat/1708.html

Advance information: UMCD-UMCDHM-ECD-ELDA meeting in July 2018

https://www.umdisability.org/180722.pdf

Disability benefits and history

https://stephenkuusisto.com/2017/06/03/the-washington-posts-distorted-view-of-rural-disability/

MHM spotlight

http://www.mentalhealthministries.net/spotlights/index.html

Robert Vore: Dear Pastors

https://www.robert-vore.com/blog/2016/2/17/dear-pastors

NYT Disability series

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/14/opinion/the-myth-of-disability-sob-stories.html

Ableism: real, pervasive, and subtle

https://thespinoff.co.nz/parenting/12-06-2017/ableism-is-everywhere-dont-leave-it-up-to-the-parents-of-children-with-disabilities-to-challenge-it/