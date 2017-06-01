SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | MY SHEPHERD

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/06/my-shepherd.html



“The Lord is my shepherd…” (Psalm 23:1)

Someone has well said that “the heart of religion lies in its personal pronouns.” What a difference that one little word, “my”, makes: “my shepherd”… It makes all the difference in the world whether you say, “Jesus is a savior” or “Jesus has saved me”; whether you say, “The Lord is a shepherd” or “The Lord is my shepherd”; it makes the difference between being saved or lost.

— Maxie Dunnam in “Living the Psalms”

#4109