Steve Manskar – Equipping Disciples | Discipleship Ministries | Missional

“Missional” is one of the buzzwords used in the church these days. Type it into your word processor and you will see one of those wavy red lines under the word, indicating that it is either misspelled or not recognized. Missional is like a proper name, such as “Manskar.” It is a word that like a label for a family. While each member of the family is unique, they are also known by a common name that denotes certain traits.