United Methodist Insight | Ministry Board, Seminary Association to Hold Another ‘Way Forward’ Gathering

Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/ministry-board-seminary-association-to-hold-another-way-forw/
A second academic gathering to aid the deliberations of the Commission on A Way Forward will focus on United Methodist mission.
musings of the methodist world
Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/ministry-board-seminary-association-to-hold-another-way-forw/
A second academic gathering to aid the deliberations of the Commission on A Way Forward will focus on United Methodist mission.
Leave a Reply