Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: God’s chess game

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-gods-chess-game/
The saint knows
that the spiritual path
is a sublime chess game with God
and that the Beloved
has just made such a fantastic move
that the saint is now continually
tripping over joy
and bursting out in laughter
and saying, “I surrender!”
Whereas, my dear,
I am afraid you still think
you have a thousand serious moves.
–Hafiz
What are you noticing about surrendering to the Beloved?
…
for Mindful Monday
…
Photo credit: “chess game,” liz west, 2011.
Leave a Reply