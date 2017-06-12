the MethoBlog

Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: God’s chess game

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-gods-chess-game/


The saint knows
that the spiritual path
is a sublime chess game with God
and that the Beloved
has just made such a fantastic move
that the saint is now continually
tripping over joy
and bursting out in laughter
and saying, “I surrender!”
Whereas, my dear,
I am afraid you still think
you have a thousand serious moves.

–Hafiz

What are you noticing about surrendering to the Beloved?

for Mindful Monday

Photo credit: “chess game,” liz west, 2011.

