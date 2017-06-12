Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: God’s chess game

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-gods-chess-game/



The saint knows

that the spiritual path

is a sublime chess game with God

and that the Beloved

has just made such a fantastic move

that the saint is now continually

tripping over joy

and bursting out in laughter

and saying, “I surrender!”

Whereas, my dear,

I am afraid you still think

you have a thousand serious moves.

–Hafiz

What are you noticing about surrendering to the Beloved?

…

for Mindful Monday

…

Photo credit: “chess game,” liz west, 2011.