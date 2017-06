Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-go-home/



Go back and take care of yourself. Your body needs you, your feelings need you, your perceptions need you. Your suffering needs you to acknowledge it. Go home and be there for all these things.

— Thich Nhat Hanh

What are you noticing about your body, feelings, and perceptions in the present moment?

…

for Mindful Monday

…

Photo credit: “Meditation on Water,” mario, 2012.