May your way

Be ever blessed

With the guidance

Of flowers.





May your way

Be ever blessed

With light and shade

In healing measure.





May your way

Be ever blessed

With soft green grass

Under your feet.





May your way

Be ever blessed

With an abiding earth

To hold you up.





May your way

Be ever blessed

With fecund blessings

Of love

Of grace

Of mercies…





May your way

Be ever blessed!









~ Tiwago





















(photography by tiwago)