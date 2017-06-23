This Day With God | Make Every Day Count

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/06/23/make-every-day-count/
I enjoy writing inspirational poems and this one is inspired by a sermon at my church. This weekend, share a thought from one of the great sermons you attend in your community or on a podcast.
Make every day count
By being Jesus centered
For you are the light
And been well mentored.
Make every day count
By proclaiming
God’s eternal truth
Forever unchanging.
Make every day count
By being humble
Before God and others
So to never stumble.
Make every day count
By reading the Bible,
Growing in faith,
And making disciples.
Make every day count
Christ we are following
Loving each other
Praying, encouraging.
Poem by Mark Shields – © 06-22-2017
Inspired from Sermon – Make Every Day Count
