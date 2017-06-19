This Day With God | Love Your Neighbor as Yourself

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/06/19/love-your-neighbor-as-yourself/



Within the passage Exodus 22:1-15 are laid out penalties for deliberate theft including having to pay back four or five times the amount stolen. There are also listed in this passage penalties for being negligent in taking care of another person’s property. The penalties include making restitution by paying for the loss or in some cases paying double (v. 9).

This passage elaborates on the Eighth Commandment as the justice of God is reflected in His instruction for the attitude toward that which belongs to others. The instruction is to not kill or steal but to love your neighbor as yourself.

The best way to manage societies problems are with neighbors helping neighbors. We should all value the property of others. We should want to have the best neighborhoods by being kind and having concern for our neighbor’s possessions. We should alert authorities if a theft or crime is taking place in our neighborhood.

This day with You God, let us have concern for others. We have faith that our concern will be reciprocated. We will care about the property of others and they in turn will care about our property. Help us to have the attitude instructed in Your Eighth Commandment and watch out for the interest of our neighbors knowing that they will do the same for us. In Jesus name. Amen.