Musings of a Naked Alien | Love Wins

People say “Love wins”

As if it was a magic spell

Hoping to ward off Evil

Without their loving first.





People say “Love wins”

As if it was an iron shield

Hiding behind its strength

After first shooting arrows.





People say “Love wins”

Then let Hate beat the crap

Out of someone else because

They’re from another tribe.





People say “Love wins”

Then let plutocrats destroy

Country and environment

And make us hate each other.





People say “Love wins”

Meaning that I have to love them

And let them hate me all the while

And let them hate who they want.





People say “Love wins”

While children are dying

While women are beaten

While men are murdered.





People say “Love wins”

Telling me to be a “good” boy

That I be quiet and complicit.

That we must look out for us.





I only see Hate winning today

Christians dance with the devil

The Law has been purchased

Yet people say “Love wins”?





Love is the mortar of civilization

But roaches are eating away at it

Love is the meaning of existence

Dear Lord, help us to get it back!



