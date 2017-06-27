Musings of a Naked Alien | Life and Death

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/they-utter-their-voice.html
They utter Their Voice.
They breathe Their Breath.
They speak Their Word.
And so there comes,
A deluge from the sky,
A mist rising from the ground.
To pair with the rain,
They make lightning;
And from Their treasure-house,
They release the winds.
Everyone is ignorant
Without knowledge
The rich are brought down by their money:
For the faces on bills and coins are false;
For there is no Breath within them –
They worship dead and deadly idols.
Tiwago
from Jeremiah 10:13&14
(photography by tiwago)
Leave a Reply