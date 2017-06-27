the MethoBlog

Musings of a Naked Alien | Life and Death

They utter Their Voice.
     They breathe Their Breath.
          They speak Their Word.
And so there comes,
     A deluge from the sky,
          A mist rising from the ground.
To pair with the rain, 
     They make lightning;
And from Their treasure-house,
     They release the winds.

Everyone is ignorant
Without knowledge
The rich are brought down by their money:
     For the faces on bills and coins are false;
     For there is no Breath within them –
          They worship dead and deadly idols.

Tiwago
from Jeremiah 10:13&14



(photography by tiwago)


