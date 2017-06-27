Musings of a Naked Alien | Life and Death

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/they-utter-their-voice.html



They utter Their Voice.

They breathe Their Breath.

They speak Their Word.

And so there comes,

A deluge from the sky,

A mist rising from the ground.

To pair with the rain,

They make lightning;

And from Their treasure-house,

They release the winds.



Everyone is ignorant

Without knowledge

The rich are brought down by their money:

For the faces on bills and coins are false;

For there is no Breath within them –

They worship dead and deadly idols.





Tiwago

from Jeremiah 10:13&14





(photography by tiwago)





