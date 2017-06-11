Beguine Again | Letting Go When It’s Time

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/letting-go-when-its-time/



I’m nearing the end of a relationship that has run its course in its current form. My impulse when I see the waves of change coming my way is to grab something familiar and hold on as tight as I possibly can. I’ve been slowly loosening my hold on this relationship for over a year, but every time I think of letting go of that hand for good, even though I know it’s the best thing for both of us, I start to panic that I’ll be alone forever.

I need to remember that even if I am alone for a while, that’s okay. I will find the people and places that are for me when it’s the right time. Holding on to each other will do neither one of us any good.

All that’s truly mine are the memories. But hope is mine too. That’s how I know I will survive.