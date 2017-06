Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/let-us-rejoice-and-be-glad-in-it.html



when i need to be alone

i go out

when i am lonely

i go out

when i need to get out of my head

i go out

when i need to be with him

i go out

when i need to find me

i go out

when i need to find peace

i go out

when i need healing

i go out

when i close my eyes

i go out

when i fold my hands

i go out









tiwago