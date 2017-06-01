Seedbed | Leadership and Ministry Grants (Up to $15,000)

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/leadership-and-ministry-grants/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=leadership-and-ministry-grants



Have you ever wanted to study an area of ministry in depth, but you haven’t had the time or the resources needed to complete the project? If so, the Church Leader Collective encourages you to consider applying for a grant from Louisville Institute’s “Pastoral Study Project.”

Louisville Institute provides grants (up to $15,000) to pastoral leaders for research on ministry and leadership. Projects may last up to eighteen months in length. Among many others, past recipients have used the funds to write books, initiate a new church membership and assimilation process, study the use of art in worship, and develop an international prayer guide. Christian clergy, congregational and denominational staff members, and others (both ordained and lay) are eligible to apply.

The application process consists of:

Summary information about their project,

Narrative description of the research,

Bibliography of source material that will be consulted,

Proposed budget,

Résumé,

Information about your ministry setting,

Letters of recommendation,

Document describing project feasibility, and

Document of institutional support.

Deadline for application is September 1, 2017.