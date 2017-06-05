Bishop's Blog | June is Gun Violence Prevention Month

Original Posting At http://bishoppeggyjohnson.blogspot.com/2017/06/june-is-gun-violence-prevention-month.html







Violence is such huge part of our world right now that one can rarely listen to the news on radio or TV without learning of a new incident of horrific violence. We are still reeling from the recent terrorist bombings and mass stabbings in England, and attacks on other innocent people in our own country.





Gun violence is particularly prevalent in our country. I believe it is important for our churches to teach about this epidemic and promote healthy ways of preventing senseless harm.



The 2016 United Methodist Book of Resolutions encourages our churches to make “preventing gun violence a regular part of our conversations and prayer times.” It goes on to say, “Gun violence must be worshipfully and theologically reflected on, and we encourage UM churches to frame conversations theologically by utilizing resources such as Kingdom Dreams, Violent Realities: Reflections on Gun Violence from Micah 4:1-4, produced by the General Board of Church and Society.” (The ‘Gun Violence Prevention’ page on umcjustic.org is another helpful resource: www.umcjustice.org/what-we-care-about/peace-with-justice/gun-violence-prevention)





It also encourages us to “partner with local law enforcement agencies and community groups to identify gun retailers that engage in retail practices designed to circumvent laws on gun sales and ownership, encourage full legal compliance, and to work with groups like ‘Heeding God’s Call’ that organize faith-based campaigns to encourage gun retailers to gain full legal compliance with appropriate standards and laws.” (2016 Book of Resolutions, page 394)



As a church we can also become politically active by promoting local and national level laws that prevent or reduce gun violence in some of the following ways:

universal background checks on all gun purchases;

ratification of the Arms Trade Treaty;

prohibiting from purchasing guns all individuals under temporary restraining orders due to threat of violence;

banning large-capacity ammunition magazines and weapons designed to fire multiple rounds each time the trigger is pulled; and

and promoting new technologies to aid law enforcement agencies to trace crime guns and promote public safety. ( 2016 Book of Resolutions, page 395).

Finally, my word to you today is to consider anger. The basis for much of the violence we see in this world today is anger. Jesus speaks of anger against one’s neighbor in a dramatic way in the “Sermon on Mount.”



He said, “You have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not murder, and whoever murders will be liable to judgment.’ But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother will be liable to judgment; whoever insults his brother will be liable to the council; and whoever says, ‘You fool’ will be liable to the hell of fire.” (Matthew 5:21-22)







These are strong words based on much wisdom. Anger gives birth to murder and violence. Churches are also a place where we can teach faith-filled ways of dealing with anger through conversation, mediation, forgiveness and restorative justice.



