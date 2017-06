Original Posting At https://thewordandspirit.org/2017/06/13/june-13-june-19-2017/



WORD 1The Lord appeared to Abraham by the oaks of Mamre, as he sat at the entrance of his tent in the heat of the day. 2He looked up and saw three men standing near him. When he saw them, he ran from the tent entrance to meet them, and bowed down to the ground. 3He said, … Continue reading June 13 – June 19, 2017