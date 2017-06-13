Sandpiper's Thoughts | Is God calling you?

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/06/is-god-calling-you.html



Is God calling you? Do you believe God has made a mistake? Do you make excuses to ignore the call?





The work God calls us to and the answer to our call isn’t about who we are – it’s about what God can make us into. It isn’t about what we can do – it’s about what God can do through us. It’s not about the gifts we have – it’s about the gifts God will give others through us. It’s not about our sins – it’s about the grace we can offer to others.





Thought for the day: Your call may not be about you; it may be about those around you.



