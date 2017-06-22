SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | INTERPRETATION OF SCRIPTURE

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/06/interpretation-of-scripture.html



“All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right.” (2 Timothy 3:16 NLT)



Scripture requires the activity of the Holy Spirit to speak. Words become the Word by the empowering presence and activity of the Holy Spirit. Modernity taught that most rational human beings, regardless of background, training, or character, were perfectly capable of unaided understanding, perfectly able to grasp and comprehend everything in the world simply by the use of reason. Scripture frustrates such limited knowing. Scripture opens itself up to us through the work of the Holy Spirit, whom we cannot rationalize or control, and modernity is high on control and rationalization. Thus, interpretation of Scripture is a communal, pneumatic affair — a work of grace — requiring considerably more than the lone, reasoning reader.



— Bishop Will Willimon, from his Peculiar Prophet blog

