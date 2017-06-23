the MethoBlog

Allan R. Bevere | Instruction and Indictment: The Sermon on the Mount and Discipleship: Series Links

1. Instruction and Indictment: The Sermon on the Mount and Discipleship– Introduction

2. Instruction and Indictment: The Sermon on the Mount and Discipleship– A Manual for the Here and Now

3. Instruction and Indictment: The Sermon on the Mount and Discipleship– John Wesley

4. Instruction and Indictment: The Sermon on the Mount and Discipleship– Dietrich Bonhoeffer

5. Instruction and Indictment: The Sermon on the Mount and Discipleship– The Beatitudes (Introduction)

6. Instruction and Indictment: The Sermon on the Mount and Discipleship– The Beatitudes (The Poor in Spirit)

