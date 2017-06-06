BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD353 – Afire With God: Becoming Spirited Stewards

Original Posting At http://www.beadisciple.com/online-christian-courses/ifd353-afire-with-god-becoming-spirited-stewards/
Course Dates: July 17-28, 2017
Stewardship feels like a dirty word in most churches. Pastors preach about it knowing they must while members sit uncomfortably through the “it’s-that-time-again” sermons and other appeals. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Stewardship really means that we are taking good care of our ministries and physical property.
This class challenges you to become stewards-in-action in all God has entrusted to us. We will go beyond thinking in terms of ‘dollars contributed’ to see stewardship as becoming living examples of the gospel. If we take stewardship seriously – and joyfully – it won’t be just another addition to the same old programs we’ve been doing in our congregations. It will change our thinking, acting and imagining. And it will change our vision of ministry, working from the inside out. The required textbook is Afire With God: Becoming Spirited Stewards by Betsy Schwarzentraub and should be obtained in advance of the course.
This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.
This class has been approved by Discipleship Ministries (formerly the General Board of Discipleship) as an advanced course in Lay Servant Ministries.
Price: $70.00
John Zimmerman
Rev. John Zimmerman grew up in the rural community of Stoystown, Pennsylvania which is a few miles from the terrorist crash site of USAir flight 93 on September 11, 2001. He heard the call into ministry just after graduation from high school and attended the University of Pittsburgh for his undergraduate degree and obtained his master’s degree from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC. Pastor John served 28 years in pastoral ministry in local church settings. He has always recognized the spiritual gifts of preaching, healing, and evangelism in his Christian life. God has allowed these gifts to be used in a variety of local church settings which include rural, suburban and city.
In 2013 Pastor John left local church pastoral ministry and is appointed as General Evangelist in the United Methodist Church. He launched his current ministry as the founding director of About Face Church Outreach Consultants. He offers a consultant model of ministry with local churches around the country to engage in long-term relationships within the context of the local church mission field. He and his wife help churches move into this new paradigm of ministry that reflects more fully the New Testament Church. His evangelistic work has been recognized and honored as a recipient of the Harry Denman Evangelism Award by the Foundation for Evangelism.
He enjoys hunting, camping and opportunities to enjoy his family. His wife, Christine, also serves full time with John in the consultant ministry. Her interests include camping, traveling and crafts. The Zimmermans are blessed with four wonderful boys.
