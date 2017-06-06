BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD353 – Afire With God: Becoming Spirited Stewards

Course Dates: July 17-28, 2017

Stewardship feels like a dirty word in most churches. Pastors preach about it knowing they must while members sit uncomfortably through the “it’s-that-time-again” sermons and other appeals. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Stewardship really means that we are taking good care of our ministries and physical property.

This class challenges you to become stewards-in-action in all God has entrusted to us. We will go beyond thinking in terms of ‘dollars contributed’ to see stewardship as becoming living examples of the gospel. If we take stewardship seriously – and joyfully – it won’t be just another addition to the same old programs we’ve been doing in our congregations. It will change our thinking, acting and imagining. And it will change our vision of ministry, working from the inside out. The required textbook is Afire With God: Becoming Spirited Stewards by Betsy Schwarzentraub and should be obtained in advance of the course.

This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.

This class has been approved by Discipleship Ministries (formerly the General Board of Discipleship) as an advanced course in Lay Servant Ministries.

Price: $70.00

