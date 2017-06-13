BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD349 – Developing A Dynamic Praise & Worship Experience

Course Dates: September 11-25, 2017

Dynamic praise and worship causes us to be excited about going to church and look forward to every service. Through dynamic praise and worship, we experience God’s grace, mercy, forgiveness, peace, hope, joy, and love. When a time of praise and worship is not dynamic, it doesn’t direct us to God, it doesn’t capture our heart and soul and it doesn’t bring us into the presence of God. In plain honest terms, it can be boring and not meaningful at all.

In this interactive course, you will learn how to enhance the praise and worship experiences at your own church — whether traditional, blended, and/or contemporary – creating a dynamic, powerful experience for your congregation.

The Bible tells us God inhabits the praise of His people (Psalm 22:3) and that true worshipers will worship Him in spirit and truth (John 4:23). As we explore what the Bible says about praise and worship and you discover deeper Biblical meanings for praise and worship, you will be challenged and encouraged to look within yourself and to deepen your own personal time of praise and worship with God.

We will also learn about different types of services, discuss and consider ideas for enhancing your own worship experiences, and share suggestions for actively involving your whole church family in a more dynamic expression of praise and worship to God.

Please be sure you have a Bible on hand during this course. All other course materials will be provided.

Price: $40.00

