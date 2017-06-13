BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD349 – Developing A Dynamic Praise & Worship Experience

Original Posting At http://www.beadisciple.com/online-christian-courses/ifd349-developing-a-dynamic-praise-worship-experience/
Course Dates: September 11-25, 2017
Dynamic praise and worship causes us to be excited about going to church and look forward to every service. Through dynamic praise and worship, we experience God’s grace, mercy, forgiveness, peace, hope, joy, and love. When a time of praise and worship is not dynamic, it doesn’t direct us to God, it doesn’t capture our heart and soul and it doesn’t bring us into the presence of God. In plain honest terms, it can be boring and not meaningful at all.
In this interactive course, you will learn how to enhance the praise and worship experiences at your own church — whether traditional, blended, and/or contemporary – creating a dynamic, powerful experience for your congregation.
The Bible tells us God inhabits the praise of His people (Psalm 22:3) and that true worshipers will worship Him in spirit and truth (John 4:23). As we explore what the Bible says about praise and worship and you discover deeper Biblical meanings for praise and worship, you will be challenged and encouraged to look within yourself and to deepen your own personal time of praise and worship with God.
We will also learn about different types of services, discuss and consider ideas for enhancing your own worship experiences, and share suggestions for actively involving your whole church family in a more dynamic expression of praise and worship to God.
Please be sure you have a Bible on hand during this course. All other course materials will be provided.
Price: $40.00
Notify Me of New Dates
Subscribe to be alerted when new dates are added for this course!
Darla Thieler
Darla is a Bible teacher, conference leader, certified lay speaker, praise & worship leader, music director, composer, theater arts performer/director, and much more. But most importantly, she is a child of God who believes that every person is precious to God and needs to hear the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Darla is the founder of Remnant Ministries, a multi-faceted outreach ministry which began in 1982. The heart of Remnant Ministries is a ministry with juvenile detention centers.
Darla’s life was changed when she attended a Christian concert at the age of 13, and she heard the message that Jesus wanted to be her friend and had a wonderful plan for her life. She continues to share this same message of hope today, especially with the troubled youth of this generation. She also serves as Director of Music for Calvin United Presbyterian Church and is an active certified lay speaker for the Greensburg District in the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Darla and her husband, George, have been married since 1987 and enjoy traveling and working together in ministry. Together with their three dogs (Aurie, Amber Rose, and Shtiya), they make their home in the mountains of Pennsylvania. God blessed them with their wonderful son, Joshua, and his beautiful wife, Becky.
Darla’s heartfelt desire is to bring glory and honor to God. Her prayer is that through the Living Word of God, others will come to a saving knowledge of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and all God’s children will be encouraged to make a deeper commitment and will grow in their relationship with Him.
Leave a Reply