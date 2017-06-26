BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD345 – Bridges Not Walls: Communicating With Those Who Are Grieving

Course Dates: September 5-22, 2017

When someone around us is experiencing hurt or grief, we want to do what we can to alleviate their pain. Instead, we often unintentionally say words that add to their pain instead. We owe it to ourselves and those hurting to be equipped to meet their pain in the comforting manner we intend.

In this course, we’ll study phrases and actions that actually do make a positive difference to those who are suffering and examine why some of our usual phrases aren’t as useful as we previously thought. There’s more than enough pain in the world; make a positive difference to the brokenhearted around you by learning the difference between helpful and hurtful caring language.

This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.

Price: $50

