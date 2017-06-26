BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD345 – Bridges Not Walls: Communicating With Those Who Are Grieving

Original Posting At http://www.beadisciple.com/online-christian-courses/ifd345-bridges-not-walls-communicating-with-those-who-are-grieving/
Course Dates: September 5-22, 2017
When someone around us is experiencing hurt or grief, we want to do what we can to alleviate their pain. Instead, we often unintentionally say words that add to their pain instead. We owe it to ourselves and those hurting to be equipped to meet their pain in the comforting manner we intend.
In this course, we’ll study phrases and actions that actually do make a positive difference to those who are suffering and examine why some of our usual phrases aren’t as useful as we previously thought. There’s more than enough pain in the world; make a positive difference to the brokenhearted around you by learning the difference between helpful and hurtful caring language.
This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.
Price: $50
Annette Arnold-Pflaum
Annette Arnold-Pflaum is a senior chaplain and a State of Nevada Licensed Minister since 2014. She is a retired nurse and a Certified Lay Ministry in the United Methodist Church. She is the founder and president of Wisteria Ministries.
Annette holds two associate degrees, one in education the other para-medicine, as well as a bachelor’s in psychology/family studies. She is a graduate of the Chaplaincy Nevada Theology Academy and in the process of obtaining credentialing from the Association of Certified Christian Chaplains. She has been a student herself with BeADisciple and understands first-hand the benefits of online education.
