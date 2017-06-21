BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD214 – One New Habit, One Big Goal: Change Your Life in 12 Weeks

Original Posting At http://www.beadisciple.com/online-christian-courses/ifd214-one-new-habit-one-big-goal-change-your-life-in-12-weeks/
Course Dates: July 19 – October 10, 2017
High achievers are NOT more disciplined than the rest of us. They have simply learned how to apply their efforts to develop habits that help them get where they want to go. This course will help you to create a positive habit or set a stretch goal that you can achieve in 12 weeks. Whether you want to develop a spiritual practice, start an exercise program, get started on writing a book or achieve something significant in your life, this course will get you there.
During these twelve weeks, you will learn and apply a proven, seven-step process to achieve a goal or develop a habit as you meet weekly with others online who will provide accountability and support to help you meet your objective. You will also learn how habits are developed and goals are achieved so that you can apply what you learn after course completion to continuously improve your spiritual, personal and professional life.
Suggested (but not required) reading to get the most out of this course: The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business by Charles Duhigg and Think Small: The Surprising Simple Ways to Reach Big Goals by Owain Service & Rory Gallagher.
Price: $99
Jack Shitama
Jack Shitama is the Executive Director of Pecometh Camp & Retreat Ministries where he has served since 2000. He is an ordained elder in The United Methodist Church and has served as pastor of churches in Port Deposit, MD and Chesapeake City, MD. He represented the Peninsula-Delaware Conference as a clergy delegate to the 2012 General and Jurisdictional Conferences. He served as President of the International Association of Conference Center Admnistrators from 2003-2007. He is the currently the Chair of the United Methodist National Camp and Retreat Committee.
Jack’s focus on leadership development is based on his own experience using a family systems approach to effective leadership. He is an avid learner with a passion for taking the most recent secular learnings and applying them to spiritual leadership
