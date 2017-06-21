BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD214 – One New Habit, One Big Goal: Change Your Life in 12 Weeks

Course Dates: July 19 – October 10, 2017

High achievers are NOT more disciplined than the rest of us. They have simply learned how to apply their efforts to develop habits that help them get where they want to go. This course will help you to create a positive habit or set a stretch goal that you can achieve in 12 weeks. Whether you want to develop a spiritual practice, start an exercise program, get started on writing a book or achieve something significant in your life, this course will get you there.

During these twelve weeks, you will learn and apply a proven, seven-step process to achieve a goal or develop a habit as you meet weekly with others online who will provide accountability and support to help you meet your objective. You will also learn how habits are developed and goals are achieved so that you can apply what you learn after course completion to continuously improve your spiritual, personal and professional life.

Suggested (but not required) reading to get the most out of this course: The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business by Charles Duhigg and Think Small: The Surprising Simple Ways to Reach Big Goals by Owain Service & Rory Gallagher.

Price: $99

