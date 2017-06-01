BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD204 – The Bluebonnet Child: Serving Kids of Troubled Homes

Course Dates: January 22 – February 5, 2018

Who is the troublemaker in your group of students? Who is the kid who distracts all the others or simply makes your job ten times harder? Who is the kid you find it hard to stay mad at because you know what his or her home life is like? We are trained to partner with the parent in our services, but what happens to a child who does not have a healthy parent to nourish them? If a particular student’s face came to mind, than you should join me in this course for those who serve children and youth as either a paid staffperson or a volunteer).

I see kids from neglectful or abusive families as Bluebonnet Children. They’ve grown in very poor soil but are still capable of producing lovely blossoms. Whether you serve in a school, nonprofit program, or the local church, this course will equip you with helpful tools and inspire you with hope-filled stories. While the story of the Bluebonnet Child is heavy, in Christ there is hope.

You will need a copy of The Bluebonnet Child: Finding Grace in Poor Soil as a part of this course.

This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.

Price: $35.00

