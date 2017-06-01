BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD204 – The Bluebonnet Child: Serving Kids of Troubled Homes

Original Posting At http://www.beadisciple.com/online-christian-courses/ifd204-the-bluebonnet-child-serving-kids-of-troubled-homes/
Course Dates: January 22 – February 5, 2018
Who is the troublemaker in your group of students? Who is the kid who distracts all the others or simply makes your job ten times harder? Who is the kid you find it hard to stay mad at because you know what his or her home life is like? We are trained to partner with the parent in our services, but what happens to a child who does not have a healthy parent to nourish them? If a particular student’s face came to mind, than you should join me in this course for those who serve children and youth as either a paid staffperson or a volunteer).
I see kids from neglectful or abusive families as Bluebonnet Children. They’ve grown in very poor soil but are still capable of producing lovely blossoms. Whether you serve in a school, nonprofit program, or the local church, this course will equip you with helpful tools and inspire you with hope-filled stories. While the story of the Bluebonnet Child is heavy, in Christ there is hope.
You will need a copy of The Bluebonnet Child: Finding Grace in Poor Soil as a part of this course.
This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.
Price: $35.00
Meg Calvin
Meg’s roots are in Texas, but she has served in the Sunflower State as the Director of Children’s and Family Ministry at First United Methodist Church of Winfield, Kansas, for nearly a decade. Meg is the author of The Bluebonnet Child; Finding Grace in Poor Soil, and she has a BA in Religion and Philosophy from Southwestern College of Kansas and an MA in Children’s and Family Ministry from Bethel Seminary of Minnesota. She loves Fitbit challenges, reading the autobiographies of comedians, learning Spanish, antiquing and game nights with friends. She and her husband spend most of their free-time playing tag with their young daughter. She blogs at www.thebluebonnetchild.com and with other Bethel alumni at www.corycenter.org in hopes of equipping other Children’s Pastors.
