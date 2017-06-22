United Methodist Church Pastor Poet | If

Original Posting At http://planetarypilgrim.blogspot.com/2017/06/if.html
If I told you God loves you,
Would you believe?
Believe it now
Believe it tomorrow
Believe it forever?
Or would doubts rise each morning
freshly persistent?
Would you find more reasons to believe
Or to doubt
Or would the love fall off a cliff
with only uncertainty left?
Love, God’s love becomes certainty for those who
can shake off the doubt long enough to accept
and put it away in the holiest part of their being
Feeling courage to live a beloved life, no matter
What the if has to say.
SPM 6/19/17
