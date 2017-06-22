United Methodist Church Pastor Poet | If

Original Posting At http://planetarypilgrim.blogspot.com/2017/06/if.html



If I told you God loves you,

Would you believe?

Believe it now

Believe it tomorrow

Believe it forever?

Or would doubts rise each morning

freshly persistent?

Would you find more reasons to believe

Or to doubt

Or would the love fall off a cliff

with only uncertainty left?

Love, God’s love becomes certainty for those who

can shake off the doubt long enough to accept

and put it away in the holiest part of their being

Feeling courage to live a beloved life, no matter

What the if has to say.

SPM 6/19/17