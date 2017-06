nashvillian pastoral | if there’s a plan, it’s love

This is the last Sunday that I will preach for you at City Road, at least for the foreseeable future. This is the last Sunday that I will worship with this congregation, as we are gathered here together now. These last sermons are always bittersweet, and I hate how much focus is placed on me in the giving of this message. One of the primary things I try to do, especially in preaching, is to be a sign that points beyond myself to an eternal reality. I never want the focus or attention to only stop at me. I am not doing my job well if I don’t create something for you to see that is beyond me. But if there is one thing that I have tried to do here, in the last five years, it is to love you well. You have allowed me into your lives in a way that is sacred and deep. I have seen intimate moments and been privileged with secrets that are far beyond what I deserve. I have observed fights and the brokenness of human nature – and I have been so guilty of that brokenness, too. All I have been able to do, in return for this trust, is to love you.