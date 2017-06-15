Musings of a Naked Alien | Human Flora

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/human-flora.html
Light
But not too
Bright
Darkness
But not too
Dark
Nourishment
But not too
Rich
Fire
But not too
Hot
Water
But not too
Much
Wind
But not too
Windy
We strive towards the Light
But also need the cool shade
Or we burn up and blow away
We reach for nourishment, but
We die if we exceed the need
Fire cleanses away the weeds
As long as we stay deep-rooted
Water is a sign of God’s blessing
But a flood took the blessing back
A rainbow is a sign of God’s love
Living water dancing in the Light
Pneuma, breath of creativity
Spirit touching and soothing
Singing and flowing through
Carrying hope upon the wind
Tiwago
(photography by tiwago)
