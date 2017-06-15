the MethoBlog

Musings of a Naked Alien | Human Flora

Light
But not too
Bright

Darkness
But not too
Dark

Nourishment
But not too
Rich

Fire
But not too
Hot

Water
But not too
Much

Wind
But not too
Windy

We strive towards the Light
But also need the cool shade
Or we burn up and blow away

We reach for nourishment, but
We die if we exceed the need
Fire cleanses away the weeds
As long as we stay deep-rooted

Water is a sign of God’s blessing
But a flood took the blessing back
A rainbow is a sign of God’s love
Living water dancing in the Light

Pneuma, breath of creativity
Spirit touching and soothing
Singing and flowing through 
Carrying hope upon the wind


Tiwago



(photography by tiwago)

