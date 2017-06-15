Musings of a Naked Alien | Human Flora

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/06/human-flora.html



Light

But not too

Bright



Darkness

But not too

Dark



Nourishment

But not too

Rich



Fire

But not too

Hot



Water

But not too

Much



Wind

But not too

Windy



We strive towards the Light

But also need the cool shade

Or we burn up and blow away



We reach for nourishment, but

We die if we exceed the need

Fire cleanses away the weeds

As long as we stay deep-rooted



Water is a sign of God’s blessing

But a flood took the blessing back

A rainbow is a sign of God’s love

Living water dancing in the Light



Pneuma, breath of creativity

Spirit touching and soothing

Singing and flowing through

Carrying hope upon the wind







Tiwago











