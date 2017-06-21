the MethoBlog

Seedbed | How to Avoid Pastoral Burnout in Ministry

What leads to pastoral burnout in ministry? In today’s Seven Minute Seminary video, Dr. Anthony Headley explains the commons factors leading to pastoral burnout, and then suggests steps that a leader can take to live and work in a ministry context that thrives and flourishes.

Three Factors Leading to Pastoral Burnout

  1. Emotional exhaustion
  2. De-personalization in work
  3. Low sense of personal accomplishment

Three Steps to Avoiding Burnout

  1. Stop regularly to take stock of your own life
  2. Walk with others who will be social support
  3. Take your human limitations seriously

“The church Fathers often spoke of Otium Sanctum, ‘holy leisure.’ It refers to a sense of balance in the life, an ability to be at peace through the activities of the day, an ability to rest and take time to enjoy beauty, an ability to pace ourselves. With our tendency to define people in terms of what they produce, we would do well to cultivate “holy leisure” with a determination that is ruthless to our datebooks.” (Richard Foster)

View our growing playlist of Seven Minute Seminary.

Download the audio for this Seven Minute Seminary & subscribe via iTunes.

