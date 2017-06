Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/06/10/christians-respond-demise-donald-trump/



How should Christians respond to Donald Trump’s meltdown? My first instinct is schadenfreude. Because 81% of my fellow white evangelicals voted for him. And that means if he goes down in flames, then maybe they’ll finally lose their power and their ability to alienate millions of non-Christians from ever considering Christ. But if I’m honest, [Read More…]