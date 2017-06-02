John Meunier | How do you know when you’ve done your job?

Original Posting At https://johnmeunier.wordpress.com/2017/06/02/how-do-you-know-when-youve-done-your-job/



I was watching the movie Sully again this week. It is a movie about the pilot of a passenger jet who lands in the Hudson River in New York City after the plane is damaged by birds shortly after take off. The lead is played by Tom Hanks. Like so many of his other roles, Hanks plays a man who is just trying to do his job well. That is really the extent of his virtue. Near the end of the movie he tells his co-pilot, “We did our jobs,” and we understand that to be a point of pride. The entire movie is really an homage to men and women in the midst of crisis who do nothing more heroic than simply doing their jobs.

Maybe I’m wrong, but this feels both a bit old-fashioned (in a good way) and very American.

What all this got me thinking about was my vocation as pastor. What does it mean as a United Methodist pastor to be able to look back the end of a day or a year or at retirement and say simply and with pride, “We did our jobs?”

John Wesley’s words on this topic were typically straight to the point: “You have nothing to do but to save souls.”

Our book of discipline has many more words when it comes to describing the work of an elder or local pastor.

To be fair, Wesley’s oft-quoted line about having nothing to do but save souls came as point 11 in a 12-point litany of advice to those beginning their work in connection with Wesley. As he did with all topics, he had some fairly detailed thoughts on the matter. Perhaps it was not as simple as that one-liner.

So, what is it that will allow a Methodist pastor to look back at the end of a career or a year of service in a particular place and say as Sully did, “I did my job,” and take appropriate pride in that statement? There are lots of people who will tell us as pastors that we are doing a good job or a poor job, but what is the standard by which we judge our own work?

As I come to the end of my first year as a full-time clergy member in the UMC, I find myself asking this question. It is a sign, perhaps, that I have more growth to do before I am ready for ordination that I do not have a good answer to that question yet.