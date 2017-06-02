SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | HE MAKES ME LIE DOWN

the MethoBlog

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/06/he-makes-me-lie-down.html


“The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.
He makes me lie down in green pastures…”  (Psalm 23:1,2a)

Sometimes God puts us on our backs in order to give us a chance to look up: “He makes me lie down.” Many times we are forced, not by God, but by circumstances of one sort or another to lie down. That can always be a blessed experience. Even the bed of an invalid may be a blessing if he takes advantage of it!

— Charles L. Allen in “The Twenty-Third Psalm”

#4110

