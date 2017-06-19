Theology and Medicine | Happy Birthday

Original Posting At http://theomed.blogspot.com/2017/06/happy-birthday.html



On your birthday, Filipino government soldiers are sacrificing their lives in Marawi to bring the Philippine Flag up again. Lives of Filipinos, civilians, soldiers have been lost. Many more are dying still in the bondage of poverty. Freedom to live the good life has still been elusive for many. So, what gift can we give you?

People do not even know it is your birthday. Is it ungratefulness not to remember? Do we not give meaning to the life you offered? Is it our fault if our love for country could not measure to yours? What is the essence of celebrating a birthday anyway when your death was much more meaningful?