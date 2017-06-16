This Day With God | Guide Me in Your Truth

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/06/16/guide-me-in-your-truth/



Show me Your ways, Lord, teach me Your paths. Guide me in Your truth and teach me, for You are God my Savior, and my hope is in You all day long. – Psalm 25:4-5

As shared in the post “The ONE True”, knowing and trusting God makes a difference in how we treat others. God’s love for us as demonstrated on the Cross began the healing process for His people. We are brought together as one in Christ and our attitudes toward others are changed.

If the past has been one in which we were careless in our relationships or have said or done things that hurt others, we can make things right by being honest with ourselves and with others. As in the song “If We’re Honest by Francesca Battistelli, we can set out on a new path which God has provided for all.

Things of the world lead down a long and winding path to nowhere but the path of God leads to a glorious future. His promised future is laid out on the solid foundation of Truth and we can rest assured that the promise will be fulfilled.





