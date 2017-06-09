Beguine Again | Gratitude for One Step at a Time

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/gratitude-for-one-step-at-a-time/



This week has been dedicated to goal setting and future planning. I’m good at short term goals but this has been an exercise in setting up my practice and outlining a 3-year plan. That is outside my current comfort zone.

It’s been such a blessing to have the support to take this one step at a time. Life has continued to be life while I have been trying to channel my inner Hal Elrod and Simon Sinek. My broken car and a medically fascinating body have added flavor too. It’s heartening to know that I don’t have to have it all figured out right this minute.

The best part of all this future planning stuff is realizing how much I love my life and how grateful I am for it. I am ready to keep on climbing up.

“Take the first step.

You don’t have to see the whole staircase,

just take the next step.”

— Martin Luther King, Jr.