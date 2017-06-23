Beguine Again | Gratitude for My Live-In Sleep Coach

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/gratitude-for-my-live-in-sleep-coach/



It’s been a medically fascinating week for me. Lots of things are changing, for the better, I might add! One of these changes is a new sleeping machine (or CPAP). It’s quite a learning curve for me to figure out how to sleep with a hose strapped to my face. But I am in the enviable position of having an expert right next to me. My husband has been super supportive and knowledgeable during this process. (Maybe he just wants a less grumpy wife when she wakes up, but then again so do I.) I am so grateful to have his support and coaching during this time and I am looking forward to waking up without feeling tired all the time too!

“Sleep is the best meditation.” Dalai Lama

nomao saeki