My husband’s birthday is coming up this week and I am so excited to spend the day with him. Of all the things I am grateful for, Mike is the top of my list. Life is such a complicated journey filled with joy and sorrow, health and illness, and clarity and mystery. I am most grateful to walk the road with him.

Happy Birthday, Mike!