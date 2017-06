Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/gratitude-for-loving-care/



This week I am feeling very aware of all the loving kindness being shown to me. I am so grateful to have beautifully loving friends and family in my life! I don’t have more to say today. Just profound gratitude!

“Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others.”

– Marcus Tullius Cicero